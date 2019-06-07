Saraki narrows Senate Presidency race to Lawan, Ndume

…Says conflict between executive, legislature unavoidable

…Senators eulogises Saraki’s leadership qualities

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Outgoing Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has given an indication that the race for Senate Presidency position is a straight contest between Senators Ahmed Lawan and Ali Ndume.

He gave this indication while cautioning whoever will succeed him as Senate President to be weary of unavoidability of friction between the executive and legislature.

Saraki during the valedictory session of the 8th Senate on Thursday said his successor in office should not to turn the legislature into a rubber stamp of the Executive under the guise of maintaining harmonious relationship with the presidency.

He cautioned whoever emerges as the next President of the Senate, between the two the remaining contenders, to uphold the independence of the legislature.

This confirmed earlier report by The Daily Times that the third contender for the seat, Senator Danjuma Goje, has stepped down after pressure from the Presidency.

His words: “Between the former Majority Leader and the current one, it is clear that one of you will be President of the Senate. Whoever emerges, I wish you the very best of luck.

This I know: whatever the capacity, we should always do our best to serve the interest of the people. We should also have it in the back of our minds that power is transient.”

Speaking on possible areas of conflict between the two arms of government, Saraki said: “It is also important that I make some comments about Legislature-Executive Relations.

My own take is that if the Executive sees the National Assembly’s work on the budget as interference despite the provision of the constitution, then there will continue to be problems between both arms of government.

“If the presidency refuses to have engagements and consultations with the leadership of the National Assembly before the President submits the budget to the legislature, then there will continue to be frictions.

“If the Executive sees the failure of a few of its appointees to secure confirmation by the Senate as a disagreement, then the relationship will not improve.

If the Executive encourages its appointees who fail to secure Senate confirmation to remain in office, then there will continue to be disagreement.

“If the Executive believes the Legislature is a rubber stamp without the right to question its actions, then it will be a subversion of the Principles of Separation of Powers and Checks and Powers.

My advice is that both arms of government have a role to play in our quest for good governance and their leadership should work for co-operation and fruitful engagement.”

During the reflective session, Senators took their turns to extol the leadership qualities of Saraki that led to the towering achievements the upper chamber recorded within the last four years.

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, commended the eighth Senate for the reforms it brought to the controversial pre-election matters.

Ekweremadu said:”We had records of situations that affected the politics of our land. I recall Mr. President that before this eight parliament, matters that were pre-election issues lingered for endless years.

”We are able to bring that to an end by providing timeframe to conclude pre-election matters as we did in the previous Senates in respect of election matters.

”Today, it is settled; pre-election matters must be concluded within 180 days and things arising therefrom must also be concluded within a record time, and that is why cases like the case in Zamfara is settled.

”All glory to this National Assembly,” he said, adding that the outgoing assembly had also done well towards ensuring the independence of the state assemblies.

He however regretted that the last and the present administrations had not shown interest in the reform of the oil and gas industry.

”It is this parliament who on their own prepared the law that would bring reform to the oil and gas sector, which is called PIG Bill.

”We passed it; of course, the bill was not signed into law but at least, it will be on the record that we are interested in our economy; in the reform of our oil and gas sector,” he said.

He thanked the colleagues for standing by the leadership irrespective of party divides.

”Our loyalty goes to the people of Nigeria and I would like to thank our colleagues for taking that position.

”As a matter of fact, there were times when there were plans to overthrow this Senate by force but there are some people here in spite of their political divide, they stood their ground.

”I want to thank you for the show of courage, for standing by the truth and making sure that we witness this day” he said.

He also urged the incoming lawmakers to learn from the mistakes of the outgoing parliament and to focus more on how to deal with those challenges facing the country.

Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan extolled Saraki for leaving a legacy worthy of emulation to the 9th Senate, noting that his leadership exemplary was worthy of emulation.

Sen. Magnus Abe (APC-Rivers) commended his colleagues for working tirelessly in preserving the legislature as an institution.

He said: “It was the desire to serve Nigeria that brought us here. We preserved this institution for others to come and make their contribution.

“We may not have served perfectly but we represented the highest standard of integrity. May God bless us all.

Sen. Shehu Sani said lawmakers were not elected to only represent their constituents but to protect the interest of the country as large.

He pointed out that lawmakers had a duty to define their role in history by defending the institution of the national assembly.

He noted that one thing every lawmaker ought take note of was to serve with honour and leave with more honour by standing for the truth irrespective of religious, ethnic affiliation or party leaning.

“The National Assembly is not an agency or a ministry of government but an institution, an arm of government created to protect rights of Nigerians.

“As a parliament, there is a calling. We are not just here to represent the people but to stand for issues that are germane,” he said.

On the performance of the 8th Senate, Sani said there was no doubt it passed through turbulence, noting that “every national assembly has its challenges.

“This country is faced with problems that as an institution we must work to surpass but we cannot address those challenges with a divided house. The survival, dignity and honour of this institution lies in the lawmakers.

“We must also note that we are not here to be subservient to anyone but to defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Sen. Ajayi Borofice(APC-Ondo) applauded the leadership style of the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

He also commended his colleagues for demonstrating patriotism towards protecting the interest of the country.

He said: “Saraki has demonstrated uncommon leadership. Yes there was turbulence but because of his dexterity he was able to stabilise the Senate.

“No matter the perception of the public about us, we have demonstrated that we are patriots. We discussed issues of security among other critical issues.

“We worked together irrespective of our differences to get to this point and as such I thank you all for your support.

Sen. Bassey Akpan(PDP-Akwa Ibom) said he had a memorable time in the 8th senate, noting that we was leaving a refined person.

He commended Saraki for his exemplary leadership, saying, “your leadership is an exemplary one and with that the 8th Senate has a place in history.

“I learnt so much from my colleagues and to my constituents, your mandate will be defended as I return to the 9th senate.”

The lawmaker said the 9th Senate had a lot learn from the 8th Senate, adding that it stood for Nigeria and defended its course.

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu said there was much to learn from the 8th Senate, including the disappointments.

He said: “We have all benefited in one way or the other and even in disappointment there is something to learn, like the need for us to emphasise the fact that God made it possible for Nigerians to elect us.

“It is a rare privilege that was bestowed on us and we must not disappoint the electorate.”

Adamu further said: “There is nothing wrong with opposing the Executive but we have to avoid extreme partisanship. We have to be bipartisan. The hope our people have depends on what we do and the example we show.

“I subscribe to the believe that the senate will go on record to have passed the highest number of bills.

“It has also experienced the highest number of vetoes but we did not use our power to override the vetoes.

Sen. Sam Anyanwu (PDP-Imo) said under Saraki’s leadership, the committee on Ethics and Public Petitions, which he chaired, recorded great achievements.

“In the 6th and 7th assemblies, 66 petitions were filed, 26 were attempted and only eight were considered.

“Meanwhile, we entertained 642 petitions, considered 153 and 420 people who were disengaged, were taken back to their offices,” he said.

Sen. Ben Murray Bruce (PDP-Bayelsa) urged senators of the 9th Senate to make laws for the future and not in the past.

He said: “What is happening today is that knowledge changes in six months. Some of the bills I presented that were not considered makes me feel some of us do not read.

“I therefore call on the senators coming into the 9th senate to put that in mind, “he said.

Sen. Binta Masi (APC-Adamawa) thanked her colleagues for their contributions to the success of the 8th senate.

She said: “39 bills were vetoed and we did not upturn any. It shows there was collaboration.”

Sen. Joshua Lidani (APC-Gombe) said one thing he would remember was that they maintained their calm and continued to sit when some hoodlums absconded with the Mace.

“It showed a great sense of patriotism. I salute your courage. We have learnt a lot.

“I also appreciate the tradition of ranking and I hope the 9th Senate will uphold it. I hope the 9th Senate will be better having learnt from our mistakes.”

Sen. Kabiru Marafa (APC-Marafa) thanked God for seeing them through the turbulence that characterised the 8th Senate.

“To the leadership, let me say a big thank you and I have learnt a lot.

“I learnt from your wisdom in legislative business as well as the trust you have in us. I also thank my colleagues.”

He thanked the lawmakers for approving the sum of N10 billion for Zamfara State, following the security situation.

He said: “I will always remember Saraki as a person that respects loyalty and pays for loyalty.”

The 8th Senate was inaugurated on June 6 and will officially cease to be on June 8.

However, the valedictory session is the last official assignment of the lawmakers.

Senator Emmanuel Paulker recalled with a shock how the Mace of the Senate was forcefully snatched away from the Senate by thugs hired by one of the aggrieved Senators in broad day light.

That wouldn’t have happened without you demonstrating your leadership qualities.

Immediate past President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, noted that he has been 20 years in the Senate, adding that there is need to develop democratic institutions.

He wished that there will be a day the nation’s Electoral Act would be respected to the extent that he electorate votes would count.

Mark charged lawmakers who are not coming back to the 9th Senate to be good ambassadors of the Senate.

Senator Victor Umeh (APGA, Anambra) appealed to those who won election to the 9th Senate to carry Nigerians along in their law making without been partisan.