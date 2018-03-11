Saraki Mourns ex-Adamawa Gov. Michika

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has expressed sadness over the death of the first civilian Governor of Adamawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Saleh Michika.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, described the late Governor as a hardworking and patriotic Nigerian who served his country both in the public and private sectors with merit during his lifetime.

“Alhaji Michika’s contribution to democratic governance and national development remains legendary. He will be sorely missed,” Saraki said.

He commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, the people and Government of Adamawa state over the irreparable loss.

Saraki also prayed God to count the soul of the departed among the righteous ones in Aljannah Firdaus and grant his loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.