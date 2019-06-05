Saraki commiserates with Eniola Bello over wife’s death

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki on Wednesday commiserated with the Managing Director of THISDAY Newspapers, Eniola Bello, over the death of his wife, Helen after a brief illness in London on Tuesday.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu in Abuja, described the untimely passage of Mrs. Helen Eniola-Bello as a very painful loss.

He said: “Mrs. Helen Eniola-Bello was a dutiful mother and a pillar of support to her husband. Her humility and selflessness endeared her to all. I am deeply saddened that we lost her to illness so soon. We shall all miss her.”

Saraki condoled with Eni B, his immediate family, the THISDAY group and the Nigerian media over the irreparable loss. He urged Bello to take solace in the fact that God has a reason for everything, the unexplainable circumstance notwithstanding.

“God gives and God takes. We cannot query God,” he stated and prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and her family and loved ones the fortitude to bear the painful loss.