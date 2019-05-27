Saraki commends Rivers people for defending democracy

By Amaka Agbu, Port Harcourt

Senate President Bukola Saraki has described the Rivers state governorship election as the toughest during the 2019 election circles, saying that Rivers people deserve commendation for defending democracy.

Addressing journalists at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday after arriving the state to attend the public presentation of a book chronicling the achievements of Gov. Wike, Saraki noted that there is need for a victory celebration

He said: “I am here for the celebration of the victory of our brother, Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike for a second term. I am happy to be part of this great victory of Gov. Wike and the good people of Rivers state. This was one of the toughest elections and the people stood by the governor in defence of democracy.

“We are here to celebrate what they fought for. For those who lost their lives, we are here to show that it was not in vain. I congratulate the governor and the people of Rivers state for this victory.”

Also speaking, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state said that Wike’s victory is well deserved in view of his outstanding performance during his first term.

“I send my best wishes to the governor on this very auspicious event and to the people of Rivers state. I commend the people of Rivers state for re-electing Gov. Wike to continue with the good works he has started,” he said.