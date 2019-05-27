Saraki arrives late as Buhari signs 2019 budget into law

…President faults NASS over introduction of new projects

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

Senate President Bukola Saraki came late as President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2019 appropriation bill into law.

The National Assembly had earlier passed the 2019 Budget of N8.916 trillion, as against N8.83trn presented by President Buhari on December 18, 2018

The increase of N90bn in the budget was to cater for security challenges in the country, packages for lawmakers and support for Zamfara State.

When signing the budget on Monday, President Buhari faulted the increase in the budget by the lawmakers, with introduction of new projects.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, however arrived late for the signing ceremony.

Saraki arrived the President’s office at 11:17 when the signing ceremony has ended.

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who represented him at the ceremony, had disclosed that Saraki was coming straight to the Villa from the airport.

Present at the signing ceremony at the Presidential Villa included: the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Danjuma Goje; the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma; the Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly matters, Ita Enang.

Others were: the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefuele, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

