Premiership champions Saracens will appeal against a 35-point deduction and £5.36m fine for breaching salary cap regulations over three seasons.

The punishment comes after an investigation into business partnerships between Chairman Nigel Wray and some of the club’s players.

European champions Saracens described the sanctions as “heavy-handed”.

Both punishments have been suspended until the outcome of the appeal, leaving Sarries fourth in the table.

Had the point’s deduction been applied immediately, Mark McCall’s side would be bottom of the Premiership with -26 points.

Sarries have several of the game’s highest-profile players on the books and started the current campaign with a significant number still on World Cup duty.

Of the 31-man squad representing England in Japan, seven players came from Saracens – including Captain Owen Farrell, and forwards Mako and Billy Vunipola, and Maro Itoje.

Full-back Elliot Daly, another member of the side that lost the final against South Africa on Saturday, joins Sarries now the tournament has finished.