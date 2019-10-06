Paris St Germain’s new recruits continued their smooth integration as Pablo Sarabia scored one goal and set up two more in a 4-0 Ligue 1 home win over Angers on Saturday.

Sarabia was the first on target at the Parc des Princes with Mauro Icardi and Idrissa Gueye, who also joined PSG during the close season, adding goals to put Thomas Tuchel’s side on 21 points from nine games, two clear of second-placed Nantes.

Neymar produced a convincing display, freeing up space for his new team mates to shine in the absence of the injured Kylian Mbappe.

Edinson Cavani, and the Brazilian forward wrapped it up in the final minute with a deserved goal.

Angel Di Maria did not start as coach Tuchel kept him on the bench until the closing stages but PSG were quickly into action.

Sarabia burst into the area, cut inside and beat Ludovic Butelle with a low shot to put the hosts ahead after 13 minutes.

Angers had a good opportunity but Keylor Navas pushed away Baptiste Santamaria’s fierce long-range strike and eight minutes from the break Icardi whipped the ball into the roof of the net from a fine Sarabia pass for his first goal in Ligue 1.

It was the Spaniard’s second consecutive assist for Icardi after he had set up the Argentine in PSG’s 1-0 win at Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Sarabia was decisive again in the 59th minute when Gueye connected with his failed attempt to fire home from close range.

PSG have won all eight games Gueye has played without conceding a goal and the Senegal midfielder looks to be the player the capital side have needed since Blaise Matuidi left for Juventus in 2017.

Neymar’s acceleration and brilliant turns tormented the Angers defence but Butelle kept him at bay on three occasions.

The Brazilian was, however, rewarded for his efforts in the last minute with a goal from close range, his fourth this season, after he collected a through ball from Eric Choupo-Moting.

Former Everton midfielder Gueye said his team were eager to shine after scoring only three goals in their previous four league games.

“It was a solid display, we defended well and attacked well, it’s a welcome performance after struggling for a few games,” he said.

Angers, who have 16 points, dropped down to third in the standings with Nantes moving up to second on 19 points after Moses Simon’s late strike earned them a 1-0 home win over Nice. (Reuters/NAN)