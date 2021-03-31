Sanwoolu launches body camera for LASTMA, Others In Lagos

Babajide Sanwoolu, the Governor of Lagos State, has introduced a body camera system for law enforcement officers in the state.

The officers will be trained on how to use the camera, according to the governor, who announced it on Wednesday. The Law Enforcement Technology Institute will provide them with training (LETI).

The body cameras would document all of the security agents’ activities while on duty. The camera can be seen from the control rooms as well.

On Wednesday, Governor Sanwoolu demonstrated the use of body cameras in his office.

Olajide Oduyoye, the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency’s boss, had previously announced that the agency intends to mount body cameras on its employees’ uniforms in order to track their actions and record criminals as evidence for prosecution.

Many Lagosians have praised the Lagos State Government for the impressive initiative, claiming that it would reduce law enforcement officer excesses and strengthen security in the city.