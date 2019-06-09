Sanwo-Olu will surpass Ambode’s achievements -Lawmakers

Patrick Okohue

Some lawmakers in the Lagos State House of Assembly have given an assurance that the new governor of the state, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu would surpass the achievements of his predecessor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode in four years.

Thy lawmakers who gave the assurance at the Tafawa Balewa Square during Sanwo-Olu’s inauguration, stated that Sanwo-Olu’s knowledge, exposure and experience as a banker, commissioner and an administrator have prepared him for the tasks ahead.

According to Hon. Olanrewaju Ogunyemi, representing Ojo Constituency 2, the inauguration was a new dawn and a new beginning in the state.

Ogunyemi said that Sanwo-Ou would meet the aspirations of the people, adding that he would go out there to do the bidding of residents of the state.

“Today is the climax of all the activities that we carried out during the campaign. We expect that Sanwo-Olu would give the people what they wanted.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a very intelligent leader. We thought his shoes were so big for former Governor Babatunde Fashola to step into. But we saw the extent Fashola went as governor for eight years.

“Former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode also came and he showed that he was a good administrator,” he said.

He added that Lagos State would become better soon, especially with Dr. Obafemi Hamzat as the deputy governor of the state.

Also speaking, Hon. Abiodun Tobun from Epe Constituency 1 said that nothing could beat experience, and that Sanwo-Ou was an embodiment of knowledge as an ex-banker and a former commissioner of in the state.

Tobun stated that Sanwo-Olu was well experienced and that he had been tested okay for the job of leading a megacity such as Lagos.

“With Babajide Sanwo-Olu we expect a speedy turnaround in Lagos State. You know Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an oracle. He has given us the best product in Babajide Sanwo-Olu and I know he would usher in massive development in the state.

“What Ambode did was a tip of the iceberg. What he was able to do was in tandem with the manifestoes of the party. He did not do anything extraordinary.

“Sanwo-Olu would also work with the manifestoes of the party. The combination of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat is a plus. Hamzat is a politician and a technocrat. He is well exposed and well read to be in government,” he said.