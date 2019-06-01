Sanwo-Olu to create jobs via recycling

Benjamin Omoike, Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has hinted on the possible return of the monthly sanitation exercise in the state – as a follow up to his promise of improving the environmental situation in the state – even as he promised to create jobs through recycling of waste.

The governor, however, said he would seek the opinion of Lagosians on the issue, adding that the state government will create jobs through recycling.

During a visit to the Olusosun dumpsite on Friday, Sanwo-Olu, in company of his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, said 70 percent of refuse generated in Lagos are accommodated at the dumpsite, stressing that to create more jobs, the government would have to soon begin recycling those wastes.

“We are going to ask Lagosians if they want us to return the three hours monthly sanitation to ensure we have a cleaner city. Though I have my own view but we will still ask Lagosians,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu further said he visited the site in fulfillment of the executive order he signed on environment.

“Today, we came here to validate the executive order we signed. This is where we receive 70 percent of the waste in Lagos.

The facility is 28 years old so we want to ensure it can receive waste for the next 23 years. We want to expand the facility to 42 acres so the trucks can have quicker turnaround time,” the governor said.

He added: “The building we are constructing at the entrance of the site would be used to train and retrain the staff and create jobs for more people. Half of the waste that comes here need not to be here as they would have been recycled. Recycling is the way to go.

Therefore, we would be working with Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, to collect recyable materials so we can create jobs. We came here to show people we are not armchair politicians.

We are going to create jobs here for people who have nothing doing. There is money in waste if properly harnessed. We are going to take back the pride of Lagos,” he vowed.