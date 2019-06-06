Sanwo-Olu swears in SSG, chief of staff, others

Benjamin Omoike, Lagos

Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday swore in Mrs Folasade Jaji, as Secretary to the State Government, and Mr Tayo Ayinde as Chief of Staff.

Sanwo-Olu equally swore in Gboyega Soyannwo as Deputy Chief of Staff and charged the appointees to hit the ground running to justify the trust reposed in them.

In his remarks to the appointees, he said that the appointment is necessary as well as critical for a smooth take off of this administration which is barely one week old.

“You have been brought on board to assist the administration for effective actualisation of the visions and agenda of the APC, our state and the people,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu advised them to be innovative and receptive to new ideas that would continue to make the state a centre of excellence.

The governor also swore in six new Permanent Secretaries, including Dr Ademuyiwa Eniayewun, Medical Director Lagos Island Maternity and Mr Olumide Erinle, Principal, Apapa Senior High School, Education District IV.

Also sworn in were Mrs Oludara Okelola, Principal, Babs Fafunwa Millenium Senior Grammar School, Education District VI and Mr Wasiu Akewusola, General Manager, New Town Development Authority.

Others were Mrs Yewande Falugba, Director, Admin and Human Resource, Ministry of Youth and Social Development; and Mr Mustapha Osi-Efa, Director Admin and Human Resource, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Sanwo-Olu charged them not to be complacent in performing their duties but to continue to strive for excellence.

He urged them to ensure delivery of services in tune with the demands of the 21st century economy and provide leadership to other levels of staff. He said that the portfolios of the appointees would be announced soon.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Jaji, who thanked the governor for giving them the privilege to serve, promised to justify the confidence reposed in them.