Sanwo-Olu signs executive order to rebuild Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday signed an executive order for the rebuilding of the state as a result of the massive destruction inflicted by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests.

Sanwo-Olu also constituted the Lagos State Rebuilding Trust Fund to oversee the rebuilding of every aspect of the state and also look at the future and healing of wounds, Daily Times gathered.

Details later…