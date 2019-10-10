To ensure more citizens of Lagos state access quality health services instead of embarking on medical tourism abroad, the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu has called for effective public-private sector partnership to boost healthcare delivery and patients’ outcome.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu made the call in Lagos during the opening ceremony of the Medic West Africa Exhibition and Conference holding at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island.

The governor said the state government is interested in working in partnership with the private sector in order to provide innovative solutions to the challenges confronting the health sector as well as quality healthcare in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu

He said: “I have to commend Medic West Africa for this wonderful initiative. I have visited stands from both local and foreign exhibitors and I am very impressed by the products and machineries on display at this event.

“Formidable interactions were also had with the exhibitors and questions were asked to the efficiency of the machineries and products on display. This is one of the ways government is encouraging partnership with the private sector to grow health deliveries.

“We have interest in such partnerships, as they bring about solutions in the healthcare sector. I must also add that technology is moving, and technology in medicine is the future.

I am excited that Medic West Africa is in Lagos again. This is where the market is. This is where the conversations are being had. It may take us time, but we are moving.”

Also speaking at the event, the Exhibition Director, Ryan Sanderson, said they were pleased to start off the most pivotal event in West Africa’s healthcare sector in Lagos.

Unfavourable labour policies and workers’ rights

“Medic West Africa not only brings together some of the latest solutions in healthcare, but serves as a unique platform for all stakeholders to engage and establish important dialogues on how to take healthcare in Africa to the next level.

“This year, we have an impressive list of quality exhibitors from across the world and seasoned keynote speakers lined up for our conference so as to drive conversations for the future and towards the transformation of the healthcare sector in this region,” he said.