By Benjamin Omoike, Lagos

The Lagos state government has announced plans to resume construction work on the Igbogbo and Agric-Isawo Roads in the Ikorodu division of the state when the rains subside.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance on Thursday after an inspection tour of the Imota Light Industrial Park, housing the biggest rice mill in the country.

The governor, who was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat and other top government officials, noted that the rice mill project with a production capacity of 32 metric-tonnes per hour will be ready before the end of the year.

According to him, the project when completed will open up the community and its environs by creating employment opportunities while the industrial park will accommodate and encourage Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs).

The rice mill upon completion is expected to produce 2.8 million bags of 50kg rice per annum with other components such as 16 silos, truck parks, among others. It is expected to create about 1, 000 to 1, 500 jobs directly.

“Due to the importance of this project, we intend to resume work on the two major roads connecting this mill. We are aware of the two major critical roads in the Ikorodu axis, the Igbogbo and Isawo/Agric Roads; when there is a break in the rainfall, the contractors will fully get back to site. We need to be tactical to avoid waste.

“We know how critical these roads are to you. I know how the roads were and also know how it is now. Please exercise patience. When the rains subside, contractors will be fully mobilised to site and you will begin to see major improvement in Ikorodu,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that the rice mill would probably meet about 15 to 20 per cent of the national need when it starts production.