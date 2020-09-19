Sanwo-Olu reopens cinemas, gyms, recreational centres, others

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved reopening of cinemas, gyms, spas and recreational centres in the state.

The governor announced this during a briefing on Saturday.

Cinemas and other recreational centres were closed in March to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu, however, noted that cinemas must keep strictly to 33% of their capacities.

“They must get the necessary certification from the Lagos State Safety Commission, “Governor Sanwo-Olu added.

READ ALSO: Lagos approves worship centres to resume full services

Their resumption is only at 33 per cent of their capacity, meaning its only one-third capacity that you have at the various cinemas, you must leave two seats invented,” Sanwo-Olu said, adding it is the agreement with the operators.

Daily Times earlier reported that the governor also announced that Christians can hold weekly services while Muslims can also commence with their five times prayers, but they must comply with safety protocols.

Reacting to the collapse of Excel College, Ejigbo on Saturday, the said directives have been given to the minute of physical planning and urban development to conduct structural integrity test on all school buildings in the state above three floors from next week.