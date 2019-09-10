A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Lagos State, Chief Lanre Razak has said that the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu is on course in his few days in office, asserting that his performance so far is heart-warming.

Razak, who is also a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), lauded the governor for not disappointing the party as well as the generality of the people that voted him into office, assuring him of more support in the onerous task of moving the state forward to the next level.

The elder statesman thanked God for guiding Lagos residents to make the right choice by voting the APC candidate presented to them by the leaders of the party under the leadership of the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Razak, who expressed delight that, Sanwo-Olu has started on a very good note within the first 100 days in office, however urged the Lagos residents to double their support for him, enthusing that, “from the looks of things, Lagos people are in for a good time under this workaholic team player.”

The former Public Transportation Commissioner in the state said one of the major ways to assist any government to succeed is payment of taxes as at when due, reminding that, it is through tax that the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), could be shored up to guarantee more dividends of democracy to the people.

“I hereby appeal to the good people of Lagos to uphold their civic responsibilities through payment of their taxes for more development, growth and progress of the state to enable it maintain its position as one of the most viable economies on the African continent and I can assure you that, any revenue accrues from such social responsibility would be prudently managed because of Sanwo-Olu’s financial frugality,” Razaq assured.

Razak also urged the people to sustain the peaceful co-existence among the various ethnic groups and religious adherents in the state, reminding that chaos is antithetical to economic growth, social comfort and religious harmony.

On the newly inaugurated cabinet, Razak congratulated the Lagos people on the assemblage of the star-studded team, enthusing that, “with the team, Lagos people can go to sleep with their eyes closed as the tested and trusted hands in the cabinet would perform wonders.

Speaking on security challenges in Nigeria, the elder statesman called for vigilance by every individual because, according to him, security of any community is a collective responsibility of the generality of the citizenry.

He therefore urged the citizenry to monitor their environment with a view to reporting suspicious movements from strange people to the appropriate quarters for prompt actions, asserting that, community policing is the panacea to the security challenges facing the country presently.