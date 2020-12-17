Sanwo-Olu orders public, private schools to vacate Friday

The Lagos State Government has asked public and private schools in the state to vacate on Friday, December 18, Daily Times reports.

This was contained in a statement, on Thursday, December 18.

In the statement, the Director General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, said “the 2020/2021 first term academic session for public and private schools comes to an end on Friday 18th December, 2020”.

“The Lagos States Government has directed public and private schools in the state to vacate on Friday 18th December, 2020.

“Therefore, all public and private schools below tertiary level in the state are to close for the Christmas and New Year holiday on that day. Schools are to resume back on Monday 4th January, 2021 in compliance with the Lagos State harmonized academic calendar.

“It is important to note that boarders are to resume on Sunday 3rd January, 2021 while academic activities commences immediately,” the statement read in part.