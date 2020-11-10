Sanwo-olu moves to reduce cost of governance, proposes pension abolition for ex-gov, deputies

As part of plans to reduce the cost of governance, governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday announced his intention to repeal the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former Governors and their Deputies, Daily Times gathered.

He made this known while presenting the 2021 budget to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Sanwoolu said the bill would be sent to the Lagos Assembly for legislative approval.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the cancelation of pension for former governors and deputies will reduce the cost of governance.

He said, “Mr. Speaker and Honourable Members of the House, in light of keeping the costs of governance low and to signal selflessness in public service, we will be sending a draft executive bill to the House imminently for the repeal of the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former Governors and their Deputies.”

