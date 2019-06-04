Sanwo-Olu hands over 35 new buses to civil servants

Benjamin Omoike, Lagos

It was joy and jubilation as Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu handed over 35 new buses to civil servants in the state.

This is in fulfilment of one of his electoral promises of improving the welfare of civil servants in the state.

Speaking during the brief ceremony in Lagos, Gov. Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, expressed appreciation to the governor for fulfilling his promise even on the first day of his resumption, adding that the gesture portrayed him as not only a doer of his word but also a merciful leader who takes delight in the welfare of all workers.

Muri-Okunola maintained that the workers should be appreciative of the governor through hard work and dedication to duty, saying, to whom much is given, more is expected.

“The only way we can reciprocate this kind gesture of the His Excellency is by intensifying our effort by being more hardworking and dissipate due diligence to our duty,” the head of service said.

He stated that during the electioneering campaigns, one of the requirements tabled before the governor was how to re-fleet the already moribund staff buses, which would not only enable the commitment and dedication of the civil servants, but would make their mind be at rest and make them concentrate on their duties and perform optimally.

He maintained that the response of the governor then was that they should not be in haste but that he would consider their request when he resumed office

He said to his consternation, on the first day in office of the governor, he sought to enter one of the staff buses to address the workers but could not due to the bad state of the buses, a situation which made him promise instantly, to replace all the staff buses, which has now been fulfilled.

“Let us thank his Excellency for fulfilling his promises by re-fleeting all our buses even with all the state-of-the- art facilities including air-conditioning in all the buses.

“What I would advise is that you should take ownership of the facilities and improve on your performance and be more dedicated to your duty because to whom much is given, much is expected,” Muri-Okunola said.

Responding, the Chief Driver, Abiodun Olusesi, expressed appreciation to the governor for fulfilling his promise even ahead of expectation, adding they would all take ownership of the facilities as advised by the Head of Service.