Benjamin Omoike, Lagos

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the late Alhaja Abibat Mogaji as an adviser and selfless leader who used her influence for the common good.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said during a thanksgiving held at the Chapel of Christ the Light in Alausa to mark the sixth year remembrance of the late President-General (Iyaloja) of the Association of Market Women, Alhaji Abibabu Mogaji, noted that she was a leader and a social crusader worthy of emulation.

Sanwo-Olu urged leaders from various spheres to emulate the leadership traits of the late Alhaja Mogaji, saying her legacies would only be sustained if leaders created a society that will work for all citizens.

During his exhortation, Chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, urged leaders to dedicate their lives towards building legacies that will outlive them and also to devote time for righteous deeds while alive.

In his sermon titled: “God’s mercy in the midst of adversity,” Apostle Bamgbola noted that God has a conclusion for every human life when he said people must always seek direction from God to live a life that would have an exemplary conclusion.

Reading from 2 Samuel 24:14, the cleric urged believers not to hesitate in seeking God’s mercy, noting that it is only through the mercy of God that a life could end with good memories.

Stressing that Alhaja Mogaji led a life that was worthy of emulation, Apostle Bamgbola said the deceased left a memory that poses a challenge to people towards building on the good legacies she left behind.

He said: “After death, what is left is the memory of the deceased. And this is what people will remember about everyone of us after we leave this world. Mama Mogaji is being remembered six years after her demise because of the good memories she left in our minds. It is only memory that will abide forever. What memory are we leaving behind when we leave?”

President-General of the Association of Market Women, Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, led members of the Tinubu family and market leaders to attend the service.