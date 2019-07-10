Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared Thursday July 11, a toll free day during the morning and evening peak hours for vehicles plying the Lekki and Admiralty toll plaza in Lekki and Ikoyi.

The toll plaza would be left open between 6.30am -9.30am and 4.30pm -8.00pm.

The governor stated this while addressing State House Correspondents after a tour of the Victoria Island-Lekki-Ajah axis over traffic gridlock and flooding issues.

The purpose, he said, is for doing traffic situation analysis in the area to find solutions to the issue of traffic gridlock in the area.