Security personnel and emergency responders in Lagos state have been admonished to be civil in the discharge of their duties.

The charge was given by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday when he charged officers and men of the state security, environmental and emergency agencies to be humane in their dealings with residents.

Sanwo-Olu said this during an on-the-spot assessment tour of some state security, environmental and emergency agencies.

The agencies include the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), the Lagos state Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Rescue Unit and the Lagos state Environmental, Sanitation and Special Offences.

He called for more synergy among the various agencies and advised them to rededicate themselves to service and absolute commitment to the development agenda of his administration.

The governor commended the officers for their efforts in making the state secure and promised that the government would provide favourable working environment for them.

“We are starting with you on a first note because Lagosians expect so much from us and by extension, they expect so much from you. I have had meetings with your commanders, but coming out to meet you today is a thing of joy.

“All the things you mentioned, some are very critical and germane and needs to be addressed immediately. It is true that if we are going to be sending you men out with arms and all sorts to go and protect, and keep the environment safe and sound, you also need to be motivated, you need to be encouraged,” the governor said.

Earlier, some of the officers while complaining about the challenges facing them, appealed to the governor to provide adequate security equipment, among other needs to them discharge their jobs diligently.