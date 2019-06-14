Sanwo-Olu charges LASTMA to shun corruption, bribery

Benjamin Omoike, Lagos

The Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has warned officers of the Lagos state Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to desist from collecting bribes from motorists, adding that they must be courteous and decent in their operations.

At an interactive session with staff of the agency during his visit to the their office at Oshodi, Sanwo-Olu said Lagosians want a decent and corrupt free LASTMA and as such, they should be respectful when arresting an offender.

“Lagosians expect a corrupt-free LASTMA that will not be collecting bribes. Be respectful and courteous even when you are going to arrest an offender. Lagosians want a LASTMA that is decent; they want neatness. We don’t want laziness and lateness to work. Be my advocates,” the governor said.

The governor added that the government would provide a conducive work environment for the staff, such as improvement of their allowances, repair of damaged vehicles and motorbikes, provision of raincoats and other work tools.

Regarding the operation of commercial motorcycles and tricycles on highways, the indiscriminate parking of imported vehicles by the roadside, Sanwo-Olu said he will have a meeting with the commissioner of police and other security operatives to establish a Law Enforcement Commission which will regulate these activities.

“There are rules that guide operations of commercial motorcycles. The Lagos state laws have stated that they should not operate on some roads. We will have a meeting with security operatives on what we should do. But, we will establish a Law Enforcement Commission.

“We are not going to condone people obstructing our roads. I am now taking it as warning to all those parking their vehicles on the road such as importers of fair used vehicles to comply by removing them from the road because we will come one day and take all the vehicles off the road. People should provide space for their businesses,” he warned.

The governor also warned members of his cabinet, their family members and friends against violating laid down rules, saying that “I will tell my cabinet members that if you are caught or apprehended violating any traffic rules, you will pay.”

Earlier, some of the staff of the agency, while complaining about the challenges facing them, appealed to the governor to provide adequate security for them now that their working hours have been extended to 11pm.