Sanwo-Olu backs calls for state police — Daily Times Nigeria

Stephen Gbadamosi, Ibadan

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has supported calls for the creation of state police, saying it is long overdue.

Speaking during Channels Television’s Sunday Politics at the Lagos House, the governor said Nigeria should make state police happen.

“It is long overdue; we should make it happen. In fact, that is one of the critical things that I believe will help us. It has been said over and over again,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu noted that once the police outfit is domesticated, it will be easier for officers to effectively tackle crimes in the states, since they are already used to their different host communities.

He explained that the Lagos State government had been supporting the Nigeria Police Force in the state with the purchase of vehicles, provision of fuel and allowances which should have been done by the Federal Government.

“The last time, we gave them 1,250 constabularies and we are paying their salaries. We paid for everything – uniform, food, etc. So, we are actually incurring those expenses already.

“It is really not going to have any bigger bolt on our numbers because that is what we are doing. But it will help us to know that there are state police. What we will do is that somebody grows up in an area, you will understand that area.

“You will know where Okokomaiko is; you will understand the issues around Ojoko; you will know what the problem is in Lagos Island, once it is domesticated,” he added.