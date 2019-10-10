Lagos state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday said his administration has concluded plans to revive the N50 billion Adiyan Waterworks Phase11 project, which would supply 70 million gallons of water daily to residents when completed.

The governor, who stated this after carrying out an on the spot assessment of the water plant, said completion of the project would help to alleviate poverty in the state.

He explained that since access to potable water by the residents remains one of the indices of measuring the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), his administration would give priority attention to the completion of the project.

He said: “This is a 70 million per day water treatment plant when fully completed, meaning 330, 000 cubic metric tons per day. This would be the biggest of its type anywhere in Nigeria. This project was started a couple of years back by my predecessor, Mr. Babatunde Fashola.

“But, we are here now and we have seen it. The commitment on our side is to see how we can complete this project on time as much as possible on budget.

“It’s been a very long journey; the contractors are committed to see how we will complete this project within 18 months. Our government’s commitment is that we will work with the contractor, Messr Salini Nigeria Limited, their consultant and the staff and management staff of Lagos state Water Corporation.

“You can imagine if we are able to bring about 70 million gallons of water to the residents, additional to what we already have in Lagos. The production is one stage of it, the second stage of it, which we quickly want to award is the reticulation.

“That is to take the water to almost every part that we desire; to as far as Lagos Island.”

He said his administration will ensure that the water plant is operational for the benefit of Lagos residents.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu added that there is the urgent need to make additional new investment in reviving the water plant to improve the output of clean water.

The governor noted that though they have 14 pumps running in Akute, Ogun water intake facility, the state government will build additional pumps for Adiyan water plant 11 still under construction.

He said the state government will come out with a robust financial model to change some of the obsolete machines that were installed over two decades ago.