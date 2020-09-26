Sanwo-Olu approves ₦5bn COVID-19 support fund to private schools

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has launched a ₦5 billion COVID-19 Recovery Support Fund in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Friday via his Twitter handle.

Daily Times Nigeria gathered that the fund is to ease the drastic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on private schools in the state.

He said, “Today, I launched a N5bn support fund to help reduce the impact of #COVID19 on low-cost private schools in Lagos,” the governor said.

“The educational sector is one of those severely impacted by the pandemic, with schools and vocational learning-centres shut since March.”

According to him, the facility will benefit 2000 low-cost schools with amounts ranging from N500,000 to N5million.

Sanwo-Olu noted that his administration provided interventions that would enable learners in schools study in line with the new normal.

Reports say, the fund was made possible following collaboration the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) had with First Bank of Nigeria Limited to facilitate the matching fund.

The move, according to the state government, is to help accelerate a sustainable return to learning and skills acquisition.