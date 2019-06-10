Sanwo-Olu appoints Justice Alogba as acting chief judge

Benjamin Omoike, Lagos

The Lagos state government on Monday announced the appointment of Justice Kazeem Alogba as the 17th chief judge of Lagos state.

According to the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the appointment is in accordance with Section 271 (1) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The appointment takes effect from June 11, in acting capacity pending the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the subsequent confirmation of the state House of Assembly.

The appointment of the new acting chief judge is consequent upon the need to prevent a vacuum in the state judiciary, given the imminent retirement of the present Chief Judge of the state, Justice Opeyemi Oke, who is set to disengage statutorily from the state judiciary from June 10.

Accordingly, the newly appointed acting chief judge will be sworn-in on June 13 in the governor’s office, Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, at 10.00 a.m.

Prior to his appointment, Justice Alogba was the most senior of the 58 justices in the state judiciary next to the out-going chief judge and had chaired the committee on the review of the high court civil procedure rules which culminated in the new High Court of Lagos (Civil Procedure) Rules of 2019 that came into force on January 31, 2019.