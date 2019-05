Sanwo-Olu appoints Folashade Jaji as SSG

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Mrs. Folashade Jaji as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Jaji was former Head of Service (HoS) in the state.

A statement by the Head of Service Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said the appointment takes immediate effect.