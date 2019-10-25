The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and other eminent personalities will grace this year’s investiture of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

Slated to hold on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Landmark Centre, Lagos, the institute would confer fellowship and honorary senior membership to over 200 chief executive officers, executive directors, and top management staff of banks as well as academics.

Nigeria’s situation requires intense prayer – Christian legislators

The Institute explained that it has concluded arrangement to admit a new set of not less than 200 qualified and experienced Associate members who have distinguished themselves in the banking industry into the Fellowship cadre of the Institute.

The investiture is in recognition of the awardees’ services, commitment and contributions to the banking sector and the economy in general.

Among eminent bankers who will be formally conferred with the Fellowship of the Institute are; the President, African Development Bank, Dr Adewunmi Adesina; the President, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah, the Chairman, GTBank Plc, Mrs Osaretin Demuren, HCIB, the Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria, Mrs Ibukun Awosika, the Governor, Central Bank of The Gambia, Mr Bakary Jammeh, the Chief Executive, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) Mr Ade Ayeyemi.

Others are, the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Finance; Dr Mahmoud Isa-Dutse; the MD/CEO, FBN Quest Merchant Bank, Mr. Kayode Akinkugbe, HCIB, the MD/CEO, FCMB Plc, Mr Adam Nuru, HCIB, the MD/CEO Nigeria Export-Import Bank, Mr Abba Bello, HCIB, the CEO, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Mr Yinka Sanni, HCIB, the GMD, FBN Holdings Plc, Mr Urum Kalu Eke, MFR, HCIB, the former Director, NDIC, Mr. Adedapo Adeleke, HCIB, the Commissioner of Finance, Osun State, Mr Bola Oyebamiji.

Dr. (Ms.) Vera Songwe Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa will deliver the keynote address titled: “Nigeria’s Emerging New Economy: Opportunities, Challenges and Prospects.

While, Sanwo-Olu, Executive Governor, Lagos State as the Special Guest of Honour and Chief Emeka Anyaoku, CFR, CON, Former Secretary-General, Commonwealth of Nations as the Chairman of the occasion respectively while Dr Jim Ovia, CON, FCIB Chairman, Zenith Bank Plc as a Distinguished Guest of Honour is expected to attract stakeholders in the industry including captains of industry, top government and diplomatic officials, Financial Decision Makers, Top Management Staff of banks, Academics, Professional Institutions, Senior Members and including well-wishers.

The President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Dr Uche Olowu, Ph.D., FCIB will be the Chairman of the occasion while Mr Bayo Olugbemi, 1st Vice President will be the Chief Host supported by Mr Seye Awojobi, Registrar/CE.