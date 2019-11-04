Niger state Governor, Abubakar Sanni-Bello has felicitated with Senator Musa Sani, who represents Niger East Senatorial District, on his victory at the Appeal Court.

In the congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Berje, the governor said his administration is aware of the concerted efforts made by the senator beginning from the 2019 general elections to date to claim the peoples’ mandate.

He therefore, urged him to consider the successes recorded as a call for more service to his constituents.

“I know you have the capacity, dexterity, wisdom and courage to bring about the desired growth and development in all the nooks and crannies of the senatorial district,” he added.

Niger state Governor, Abubakar Sanni-Bello

Gov. Sani-Bello described the Appeal Court verdict as a victory for democracy because it reflects the wishes and aspirations of the people.

“Moreover, it is a well-deserved victory as Senator Sani Musa is a game changer who has and will continue to bring development to the people,” the governor said.

An average of 20,000 Nigerians travel abroad every year for medical assistance – Obaseki

The governor further expressed confidence in the ability of the senator to provide purposeful leadership and service delivery in the form of dividends of democracy to his constituents under his administration.

He expressed optimism that the victory will spur him to serve his constituents better and prayed Allah to grant him more successes, wisdom and courage to serve his people, the state and the country as a whole.