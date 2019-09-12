Governor Abubakar Sani -Bello of Niger state has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal held in Abuja on September 11.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Berje and made available to newsmen in Minna.

The governor noted that the favourable verdict of the tribunal has renewed the hope and affirmed the mandate of Nigerians who massively voted for a leader with the genuine desire to transform the country.

Gov. Sani- Bello said the ruling of the tribunal is a victory for democracy and a vindication of the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

The governor noted that with the judgement, the President will now concentrate on his developmental strides and service delivery to Nigerians.

“We congratulate you our dear president and leader. This victory gladdens our hearts. We pray God to grant you more wisdom to pilot the affairs of our dear country as you take the people to the next level,” the governor said.

He called on Nigerians to continue to support the present administration for the growth and development of the country.