Sanitation: Kano Refuse Board, Centre receives kudos

The Commissioner, for Environment, Kano State, Ali Haruna Makoda, has applauded the efforts of the state’s Refuse Management and Sanitation Board officials (REMASAB), as well as officials of Islamic Centre Nassarawa for a job well done.The commissioner made the commendation at the weekend during sanitation supervision for Markets, Abattoirs, Business Premises and Government Establishments in the state.Makoda, who was represented by the Ministry’s Acting Permanent Secretary, Yakubu Garo, reiterated that the state government remained committed to providing clean and healthy environment for people of the state by encouraging sanitation exercises during the last Friday and Saturday of every month.He said the board which is saddled with the responsibility of keeping the state clean has performed well by putting to use, tools and equipment provided by the state government and applauded the board for maintaining cleanliness within its offices and environ.In the same vein, the officials of Nasarawa Local Government Islamic Centre, also received commendations for ensuring that the centre is operated under good hygienic condition, calling on the Chairman of the Local Government to assist the centre by fixing some of their dilapidated toilets as the center is financially constrained.He said: “We are calling on the chairman of Nasarawa to come to the aid of the centre and help fix some of their toilets in need of repair.“The centre as we have observed is financially constrained and in need of assistance. We hope that the officials of Nasarawa will come to their aid soon”.In another development, the last Saturday of the month sanitation which would have been the last in the year has been canceled to allow free movements in respect of wedding ceremony of the son of the Emir, Alhaji Sanusi II.