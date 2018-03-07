Sani to Buhari: Don’t wait for pressure before acting as President

The Senator representing Kaduna Central District in the upper chambers of the National Assembly, Shehu Sani has advised President Muhammadu Buhari against waiting to be pressurised before acting on issues as a leader.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), chieftain made the remark while reacting to Buhari’s visit to states affected by violence.

Commending Buhari for “bowing to the will of the people,” the outspoken lawmaker, however, described the President as a “democrat.”

In a post via his official Facebook page, Sani wrote: “President Buhari has finally heeded to our call for him to visit states affected by violence.

“I commend the President for bowing to the will of the people. In this respect, he demonstrated he is a democrat, submissive to popular appeal.

“But next time, he must not wait for pressure before acting in matters of compassion and leadership responsibility.

“As for those who earlier opposed his visit to the victims of violence and career sycophants who see the President as always right, we pray for you.”

Buhari visited Taraba on Monday and is expected to visit other states hit by Boko Haram attacks and farmers-herdsmen clashes across the country.