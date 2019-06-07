Sani-Bello tasks, traditional, religious leaders on unity, peace

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Saka Bolaji, Minna

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has enjoined religious and traditional leaders in the state to continue to preach unity, harmonious and peaceful coexistence among their followers for the overall progress and development of the society.

He made the appeal when he received a delegation of religious, traditional and political leaders who paid him sallah homage at his residence in Kontagora.

The governor noted that disaffection and ill -will are sources of human error, borne out of greed and ignorance that can only be eradicated through constant advocacy for peace and unity.

Gov. Sani -Bello charged the Muslim Ummah to be their brother’s keeper and assist the less -privileged in the society as a necessary step achieve collective security.

He urged the delegation and indeed, all citizens of the state to always support government policies and programmes and specially pray for the country to overcome the security challenges currently been experienced.

The governor assured that his administration’s second term would focus on delivering projects and programmes that have direct bearing on the collective interests of the people.

Earlier, Spokesman for the delegation and Chief Imam of Kontagora, Alhaji Shehu Rinaye felicitated with the governor on the occasion of Eid-el Fitr.

The chief imam congratulated the governor on his re-election for the second term which, he said was well deserved because of the glaring developmental strides recorded by the administration in the last four years.

He prayed Allah to grant him sound health, wisdom and strength to provide good governance and render service to the people for the overall development of the state.