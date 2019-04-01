Sani-Bello harps on executive/ legislative harmony

Saka Bolaji, Minna

Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger state has stressed the need for the incoming members of the state assembly to work towards establishing a working synergy between the legislature and the executive.

This was contained in a congratulatory message to the elected members of the state House of Assembly.

The governor said that the necessity of building a workable and harmonious relationship between the two arms of government cannot be over-emphasized.

Gov. Sani-Bello stressed the need for the executive and legislature to always work as partners, committed to bringing the positive change that meets the yearning and aspirations of the people.

“As a result of the renewed mandate given to us, we would be mindful of expectations of the people, hence, we must dutifully collaborate with the lawmakers in order to fulfill the promises made to the people,” he stated.

The governor noted that the cordiality which the executive and the legislative arm have exhibited since the inception of the present administration attests to the fact that both place priority on the developmental needs of the people.

He felicitated with the assembly members-elect and assured of a better working relationship between the two arms of government in the collective interest of democracy, good governance and development.

According to him, it is normatively desirable to build a good working relationship with the legislature as very crucial and critical stakeholder in facilitating and promoting good governance and service delivery to the people.

“We must not betray the trust and confidence of our people. We must work for them, and to successively achieve that, a functionally united relationship between the arms of government is central,” the governor added.