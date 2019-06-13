Sani-Bello appoints SSG, 2 other appointees

Saka Bolaji – Minna

Governor Abubakar Sani- Bello of Niger state has made his first appointments since his inauguration on May 29 with the approved of the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Matane as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

According to a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Musa Ibrahim, in the same vein the governor approved the appointments of Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe as the new chief of staff to the governor and Hajiya Salamatu Abubakar as the new head of service of Niger state.

She becomes the first female to occupy the position since the creation of the state in 1976.

The statement further stated that the appointments were based on merit, proven integrity and outstanding record of performance in their previous assignments.

The permanent secretary stressed that the appointees are expected to bring their knowledge, administrative skills and wealth of experience to bear in the performance of their new assignments by working assiduously to justify the confidence reposed in them.

“The governor congratulates them on the appointments and wishes them success and Allah’s guidance in the performance of the arduous duties of their offices,” the statement stressed.

The new Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Matane was the former head of service and commissioner for agriculture while Alhaji Balarabe was the immediate past commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs and Hajiya Salamatu is the present permanent secretary, establishment in the office of head of service of Niger state.