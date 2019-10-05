Authorities at Sandamu Local Government Area (LGA) in Katsina state say they have disbursed N1.5million as bursary to indigent students studying in tertiary institutions across the country.

Alhaji Sani Jarkuka the LGA Chairman, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sandamu on Saturday.

He said no fewer than 125 students were benefiting from the programme adding that the gesture was aimed at encouraging youths especially the less privileged to get educated and become useful to the society.



The chairman said the beneficiaries were selected across the 10 wards of the LGA.



“We will soon expand the scheme to accommodate additional students,“he said.



He said the LGA has established literacy classes to teach Islamic and Western education to adults who were not opportune to acquire formal education in the area.



The LGA recently rehabilitated 23 boreholes as part of effort to boost water supply and improve hygiene in the area.

(NAN)