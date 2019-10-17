Chile striker Alexis Sanchez may need surgery on his ankle after picking up an injury in their 0-0 draw with Colombia last week, his club side Inter Milan have said.

Sanchez injured tendons in his left ankle when he was fouled towards the end of the match and missed Tuesday’s friendly win over Guinea.

READ ALSO England vs Bulgaria racism: Boris Johnson tells UEFA to act swiftly



Chile coach Reinaldo Rueda had said after the Colombia game that Sanchez could be out of action for two to three months if the injury required surgery.

“Alexis Sanchez underwent medical tests, results revealed a joint dislocation in his left ankle which has caused damage to the peroneus longus tendon,” Inter said in a statement.

“The player will meet for further consultations with Professor Ramon Cugat in Barcelona on Wednesday, where they will seek to reach a decision on whether surgical intervention is necessary.”

Sanchez, 30, is currently on loan at Inter from Premier League side Manchester United. He has scored once for the Italians in four appearances in all competitions.

The Olympic marathon and race walking events during Tokyo 2020 will be moved to Japan’s Northernmost Island of Hokkaido from originally planned courses in the capital due to worries about heat, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.