Samuel Chukwueze included in La Liga best young talents

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze included La Liga best young talents for the 2018-2019 season.

The 19 years old Nigeria international is enjoying a breakthrough season with La Liga giant Villarreal, with 37 appearances under his belt in all competitions for the first team, scoring 8 goals and providing four assists.

Chukwueze joined Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr, Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo Hernandez and Valencia’s Gonçalo Guedes on the illustrious list published by the official website of La Liga.



Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganes), Marc Cucurella (SD Eibar), Pedro Porro (Girona), Junior Firpo (Real Betis), Oscar Melendo (RCD Espanyol) and Brais Mendez (RC Celta) also made the cut.

On Chukwueze, they wrote: ”Samuel Chukwueze (22-05-1999) is another exciting frontman, and like the Brazilian, he was his club’s shining light for much of 2018/19. A talented dribbler, he possesses real maturity for his age and also has an eye for goal.”

Nigeria Football Federation’s 2018 Young Player of the Year has also been named the 12th most valuable player under the age of 20 in Europe’s top five leagues and has a buy-out clause set at £54million by Villarreal.

Chukwueze is already in line to make his first Africa Cup of Nations appearance after called upon by Super Eagles coach Genort Rohr for the fourth coming tournament in Egypt.