Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze gets his favourite jersey new number for Villarreal ahead of the La Liga opener.

The 20-year old dazzler, who made his AFCON debut for Nigeria in Egypt 2019, was handed his debut for the Yellow Submarine in September 2018, scoring 5 goals in 26 appearances in all competition.

Villarreal club made the announcement in a post published on their official website ahead of the 2019-2020 season as Chukwueze has been wearing the number 30 shirt for the Spanish club but from this term, he will have a new number: #11.

Nigeria international is the first player in the club to wear the jersey since Danish legend Jon Dahl Tomasson, vacated the number after the 2007-08 campaign.

Chukwueze who recently signed a deal with Jay-Z’s Rock Sports is expected to build on his solid performance for Yellow Submarine when La Liga opener against Granada on Saturday.