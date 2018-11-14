Samuel Chukwueze eyes Nigeria debut against South Africa in qualifier

The Super Eagles aim for a victory over Stuart Baxter’s men and the youngster hopes to get a chance to help out

Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze is hoping to feature when Nigeria play South Africa in a crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations encounter.

The 18-year-old was handed his maiden international call-up on the back of his progress in Javier Calleja’s set-up in Spain, and even got his first league goal in his young professional career against Rayo Vallecano last weekend.

The former U17 World Cup winner is currently preparing with the rest of the Super Eagles squad in Asaba for their clash against Bafana Bafana billed for the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

A win for Gernot Rohr’s men in South Africa would seal their return to the Afcon finals which hold next year in Cameroon, and the teenager hopes to play a part.

“I’m so happy to be invited to the Super Eagles and I’m hoping to have a chance to play against South Africa,” Chukwueze told the team media.

“I hope our fans will come out to support us fully so that we have the ticket to the Nations Cup next year.”

Our new boy Samuel Chukwueze, @chukwueze_8 says it’s a privilege to be called up to the senior national team for the #AFCON2019Q

Three days after the game, Nigeria return to Asaba to take on Uganda in a friendly at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.