Samsung is in trouble in Australia over ads that suggested its Galaxy smartphones could be used while swimming.

The country’s competition regulator filed a lawsuit against Samsung, alleging that the ads were misleading. Samsung touted its devices as being water resistant up to 1.5 meters deep for 30 minutes, and showed them being used in oceans and swimming pools, the regulator added.



“Samsung’s advertisements falsely and misleadingly represented Galaxy phones would be suitable for use in … all types of water, including in ocean water and swimming pools, and would not be affected by such exposure to water,” Rod Sims, chair of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, said in a statement on Thursday.

Samsung, the world’s biggest smartphone brand, said it would defend itself against the lawsuit.