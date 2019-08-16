Fédération Internationale de Football Association,FIFA has banned former Nigeria Football Federation official, Samson Siasia on Friday for life after he is found guilty of taking bribes in connection with match fixing.

The adjudicatory chamber of FIFA’s independent ethics committee in a statement, said the probe against Siasia came as a result of a wider investigation, that involved Wilson Raj Perumal, who has confessed to illegal international match-fixing.

The probe that began in February said Siasia was found “guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.”

Siasia was also handed a fine of 50,000 Swiss francs ($50,000, 46,000 euros).

Recall that, Siasia was a former striker and also briefly coached Nigeria’s men’s national football team.

However, FIFA did not detail the nature of ties to Perumal, a Singaporean national who was arrested and jailed in Finland in 2011 for fixing top-tier football games there.