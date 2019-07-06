Mutiat Alli, Lagos

Television is about to get even more interesting next month as MTV Base’s Slayed or Shade makes its highly anticipated return on July 2. The show, hosted by MTV Base VJ, Sammy Walsh, returns for a third season of fashion evaluation and ‘shady’ drama.

The show quickly became a fan favourite in the previous seasons as it always comes through with the hard truths of celebrity styling.

Speaking on the new season of the show, here’s what host, Sammy Walsh, said:

“I can’t believe that the new season is almost here! The team and I have worked extra hard to make this third season extra special for the viewers.

If you thought our guests from former seasons had no filters, wait till you meet this season’s guests! It’s a double dose of slay and shade and I know everyone will love it.”

The new season will feature everyone from Men’s Style Blogger, Dr. Akin Faminu, to Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai, as well as a number of other fashionista favourites.

When talking about what the process of putting the show together was like, Solafunmi Oyeneye, Senior Channels Manager, had this to say:

“After two successful seasons, we really wanted to do something special with this third season. We went back to the drawing board to see what was working and what we could improve on.

The result is a show that I couldn’t be more proud of and I’m sure that when our viewers see what we’ve put together for them, they’ll be very pleased.”