Sam Nda-Isaiah lived and died for others, says Anosike

Publisher of The Daily Times newspaper, Mr. Fidelis Anosike, has described the late publisher of Leadership newspaper, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, as a pillar in his foray into the media industry.

He also stressed that the late publisher lived and died for others. Anosike disclosed this in a tribute on the passage of Nda-Isaiah, noting that the late publisher encouraged him to brave the odds to ensure The Daily Times returned and remain on the newsstand.

He said Nda-Isaiah was a man whose ideas will never die, and that the late publisher never hid his displeasure at the abysmal performance of the political elite in the country.

The Daily Times publisher remarked that with the passage of Nda-Isaiah, the nation’s media industry has lost an icon whose vacuum will be difficult to fill.

The tribute reads: “My brother Sam, you will say to me oh boy, it’s only you that will walk into this house 12 midnight! I will respond, well it’s my house.

We argued, we quarreled but we laughed and talked BIG Ideas, which is when you become effervescent, the Big Hairy audacious goals BUT if we mistakenly talked reality of the abysmal performance of the political elite and the development of Nigeria, you become so sad, your disgust became palpable.

You were my pillar in media, you were my ginger. Haba do you know who you are? Fidelis?

Publisher of Daily Times, do you even know what the Daily Times is? My friend go and start printing howsoever even if its one copy.

“Sam, if you will agree for death to take you, then its a Big idea! “You made life look so easy and sonorous “Your memories are so strong and can’t die.

“Can life die? NO. “You lived and died for others. “Can’t say much now.”