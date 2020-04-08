Samuel Adeyemi the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre rather than join the debate on the causes of Coronavirus has provided some insight on the 1918 pandemic that ravaged the world just as Coronaviris is doing today.

Sam Adeyemi

Sam Adeyemi in Video speaking with Poju Oyemade, Senior Pastor of Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos said that when a leader gets perspective than he can calm people down and that there is life after COVID-19 pandemic.

He disagreed with those who think that it is the COVID-19 pandemic is the handiwork of the Anti-Christ that who does not want people to gather and worship God.

COVID-19: We won’t wait for FG in our quest to promote Rivers people’s welfare -Wike

Adeyimi talked about how the 1918 influenza pandemic affected Nigeria and a research work that was done on the 1918 influenza pandemic. He said even in 1981 churches, mosques, markets and schools were closed down in Nigeria

You see, when Pastor Dr @sam_adeyemi is talking sense based on research, there is no soft piano playing in the background. When others are yarning premium okoto, there will be soft piano in the background. That’s why #IstandwithPastorSam. 😀 pic.twitter.com/2agCgs4OWh — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) April 8, 2020

Also reacll that the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has also said there is no iota of truth in the theories linking 5G technology to the cause of coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Gbenga Adebayo, the President of ALTON made this known in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

He explained that there were many parts of the world without 5G coverage, yet affected by the virus.

Adebayo said that all generations of wireless network technology (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G & 1G) mobile data were transmitted over radio waves, including smart metres, TV, radio transmitters, radar and satellite communications.

“Most modern medical laboratory equipment use radio waves, some use nuclear radiation but they are used within guidelines.

“We dare say that every medication has recommended dosage.

“Even too much food and drinks can become injurious to health.

“This is basically the same principle on which radio waves operate,’’ ALTON president said.

He re-emphasised that several studies have been carried out, even before the 5G emergence, indicating that microwave emissions from these infrastructures have no harmful effect on human health.

Adebayo noted that electromagnetic fields on masts and towers were so insignificant when compared to microwave, television set and computers been used at home.

He assured the general public that “the theories being spread about 5G on social media and mainstream media are baseless and not grounded on accepted scientific theory.

“The telecoms industry is working around the clock to keep vital health, education, emergency services online, businesses running, friends and families connected.

“It is deplorable that critical communications infrastructure is being attacked in some places, based on outright mistrust.

“We urge everyone to trust the health authorities and rest assured that communications technology is safe.

“There is no link between 5G and COVID-19,’’ Adebayo said.

According to him, the association aligns with the claims by Minister of Communications and Digital Economy that the 5G technology has not been licensed in Nigeria.

“It is necessary to bear in mind that telecommunication standards are prescribed for use by the relevant International Regulatory Agencies.’’

Adebayo said 5G licence could only be issued after comprehensive tests must have been carried out to ensure particularly that all approved standards are safe for the human environment and health.

“Telecommunications masts and towers in Nigeria are safe and their emissions not harmful to human health.

“They are not only regulated in line with international regulatory guidelines but also by the Nigerian Communications Commission,’’ he said.