Pastor Keniebi Okoko, one of the pastors serving under Pastor David Ibeyieome of the Salvation Ministries and former Bayelsa gubernatorial aspirant, has said to have resurrected from death after a failed surgery.

Daily Times learnt that Keniebi allegedly died from a liposuction surgery on Tuesday, after a power outage as the generator refused to come up.

However, some of his members in a post on Facebook on Wednesday stated that he has risen from the dead.

One Theodore Chukwuemeka Ugoh asked, “Is he alive, the news everywhere yesterday was that he has passed on.” while one Sochima Esther replied, Theodore Chukwuemeka Ugoh he’s alive”

The family of Keniebi Okoko is yet to speak on the issue.