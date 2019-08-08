The Oyo state Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says no fewer than 1, 025 of its personnel and 28 operational vehicles have been deployed for a crash-free and successful Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The command made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday by the state Sector Commander, Mrs. Uche Chukwurah.

Mrs. Chukwurah said that the 1, 025 regular and special marshals were drawn from 11 FRSC formations in the state, including the sector command headquarters to man all major routes within the state.

She said that the command would be joining other FRSC formations nationwide in an operation tagged ‘’Eid-El-Kabir Special Patrol Operation’’ slated to hold from August 9 -16.

Chukwurah said the operation became imperative because it was believed that there would be increased travels before and after the celebrations.

She noted that it was projected that the celebrations would trigger an increase in human and vehicular traffic across major corridors on the nation’s highways.

The sector commander said the operation was to mitigate occurrence of road traffic crashes and other road-related emergencies which might stem from the surge in traffic volume and check traffic indiscipline during such festive seasons.

“It is the desire of FRSC that the Eid-el-Kabir festival is celebrated without incidence of road traffic crash and its corresponding menace,’’ she said.

She assured residents of the state and other members of the public traversing roads within the state of safety before, during and after the festival

“It is imperative to reiterate the essence of abstinence from risky road use behaviour and total adherence to all traffic laws as prescribed by extant traffic laws,’’ Chukwurah said.

