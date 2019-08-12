Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim and work for the unity of the nation.

This is even as a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Segun Olulade, has urged Nigerians to continue praying for the peace of the nation.

In a statement by Mr. Gboyega Akosile, the Governor’s Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Sanwo-Olu noted that Eid al-Adha became a symbolic event in the history of mankind, given the bounty of rewards that followed the patience and perseverance of Prophet Ibrahim, who held on tenaciously to his faith in God despite being afflicted.

The governor urged Nigerians to draw lessons from the prophet’s examples by eschewing tendencies that could severe the unity and stability in the country.

He said: “I join Muslim faithful across the country to share in the felicity of the Eid al-Adha, which comes with significant lessons for mankind. This symbolic Islamic festival is a constant reminder to us that, there will always be great rewards when we have abiding faith and patience in trying periods; persistence in prayers and tenacity in our belief.

“It also reminds us of the sacrifice we are expected to make not only for the purpose of spiritual fulfillment, but also for the progress of mankind and development of our society.

Development and progress can only be achieved in an atmosphere in which unity, peace and mutual respect reign supreme. We must, therefore, eschew tendencies that can further divide us as a people.”

Sanwo-Olu advised the citizens to support the government’s efforts in creating a nation that would work for all, adding that the need to keep Nigeria on the path of development was a collective responsibility of all citizens.

The statement added: “As a government, we are playing our part to ensure public resources are properly channeled to the benefit of the citizens. However, the citizens must ensure these energies are not wasted by shunning actions that can make these efforts difficult. T

his is the sacrifice we must collectively make to ensure our efforts to build a prosperous nation are not in vain.

“On behalf of my family and the Government of Lagos State, I wish all Muslims a happy and peaceful Eid al-Adha celebration.”

Also in a statement, Olulade who is the author of the fast and bestselling book, Eleniyan Perspectives, in his message to Muslim faithful on the celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir, pointed out that what the country needed most at this period is peace.

While lamenting some of the events that have happened from the beginning of the year, Olulade said, “looking back at some of those events that have occurred this year, we cannot but continue to seek for peace in this nation.

“The security of the country has been an issue of discourse and there have been killings, banditry, kidnappings and several other issues of insecurity. Just recently, some groups of people were calling for revolution and thank God for the quick intervention of the security agencies.

“We should all be mindful of the fact that no one can know how and where a revolution will end. Where is Libya today? Have we forgotten the Arab spring so soon?

No one who has the love of the country at heart should be part of any call for a revolution because what we desire at this time is peace,” Olulade said.

While rejoicing with all Nigerians, especially the Muslim community, he urged that, “As we celebrate, we should use this period to continue asking God to grant this nation the desired peace.

We should ask God to end these senseless killings happening everywhere; we should tell God to end the incessant kidnappings.

“I join every other Nigerian to wish our Muslims faithful a happy celebration and I pray that this year will not be our last celebration. We will witness many more celebration,” the lawmaker prayed.