Sallah: FAAN assures comfort, security

Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

As Nigerians get ready for the Eid-El-Fitr celebrations, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN says it has upgraded and strengthened its airport security and logistics for a hitch-free celebration.

With the expected increase in passenger traffic, Spokesperson for FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu explained that during the celebrations and beyond, the VIP protocol lounge at the terminals in Lagos and Abuja, have been refurbished to give maximum comfort and value to customers.

According Mrs. Yakubu, facilities at all airports have been generally improved upon and are functioning optimally.

“New directional display units have been provided to guide travellers, especially new ones, at our airports. Airport dos and don’ts banners have also been displayed at strategic locations to educate newcomers.”

She advised the general public and intended travellers to make early preparations towards completing their travel requirements in good time.

“We will also like to restate that receiving of dignitaries at restricted areas by security agents and airport officials is prohibited and anyone found wanting will be prosecuted.”